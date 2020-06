TBI Bank Posts EUR22.9M Net Profit in 2019

TBI Bank Posts EUR22.9M Net Profit in 2019. TBI Bank, part of 4Finance, with operations in Bulgaria, Romania, Germany, Sweden and Poland, reported a net profit of EUR22.9 million in 2019, up 58% on the year, while the bank's asset grew 17%, to EUR465 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]