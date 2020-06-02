Coronavirus latest: Romania's total caseload rises by 119 to 19,517

Coronavirus latest: Romania's total caseload rises by 119 to 19,517. A number of 119 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last update, bringing the total case count to 19,517, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday. Of the infected persons, 13,526 have been declared cured and discharged from hospital. As many as 166 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. To date, 1,279 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]