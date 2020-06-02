 
Romaniapress.com

June 2, 2020

Coronavirus latest: Romania's total caseload rises by 119 to 19,517
Jun 2, 2020

Coronavirus latest: Romania's total caseload rises by 119 to 19,517.

A number of 119 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last update, bringing the total case count to 19,517, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday. Of the infected persons, 13,526 have been declared cured and discharged from hospital. As many as 166 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. To date, 1,279 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

CITR: Companies In Romania Face Liquidity Crisis, Coronavirus-Led Crisis Nearly 70% of companies in Romania access insolvency three years after the start of the state of difficulty, significantly reducing their chance of business revival, according to insolvency specialist CITR, part of Impetum Group,

Painter Vladimir Zamfirescu has died at 84 Painter Vladimir Zamfirescu has died on Monday evening, aged 84. He will be buried on Thursday at the Bellu Catholic Cemetery. "The National Museum of Romanian Literature (MNLR) with great sadness announces the demise on June 1, 2020, of painter Vladimir Zamfirescu, a great personality of (...)

ForMin Aurescu and Israeli counterpart discuss joint meeting of the two gov'ts Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Tuesday had a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Gabriel Ashkenazi, with whom he discussed the Peace Process in the Middle East and also about the organisation next year of a joint meeting of the two governments. "The two high (...)

Romania Central Bank Expects Significant Economic Downturn In 2020, Similar To 2009 Level Romania’s central bank said the average dynamics of the real GDP will see a significant negative value, close to the level registered during the economic crisis of 2009. The bank released no figures for 2020, but in 2009, Romania’s economy plunged 7%, after growing 8% in 2008. Consequently, the (...)

Romanian national seriously injured in Dorset A Romanian man was seriously injured in an incident in Dorset, UK, on Saturday, but his condition is currently “stable” Romania’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informed on Tuesday. Local media have reported that several people were injured on Saturday after jumping off the Durdle Door rock in (...)

Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 9 to 1,288 Nine more people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, bringing the total death toll to 1,288, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday. These are six men and three women aged between 54 and 91. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Catalin (...)

Health Ministry says SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence study to be carried out June-September The seroprevalence study for the SARS-CoV-2 infection, coordinated by the National Public Health Institute (INSP) will be carried out between June and September, according to an order of the Health Minister. "We are seeking to determine the degree of SARS-CoV-2 spreading among Romania's (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |