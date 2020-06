Large music festivals in Romania postpone this year’s editions

Large music festivals in Romania postpone this year’s editions. Several large music festivals in Romania have decided to postpone their 2020 editions by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Untold, held in Cluj-Napoca, and Neversea, held in Constanţa, at the Romanian seaside, will not take place this year. Those who already purchased tickets can use (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]