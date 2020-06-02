Twelve-year-old Romanian writer releases English-language children's book about Bucharest

Twelve-year-old Romanian writer releases English-language children's book about Bucharest. Twelve-year-old Sonia Marta has released her third editorial project, Bucharest City Tour, A Trip with Sonia. The English-language children's book follows the journey of three friends going on a school trip on Bucharest City Tour Bus, discovering many monuments and learning about the city's (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]