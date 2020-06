Romania reports 119 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Romania reported 119 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 19,517 on Tuesday, June 2, at 13:00, the authorities announced. It is the lowest number of daily cases in the past two months. Of the total cases, 13,526 patients have recovered and were discharged from the