Peles Museum, emblematic Romanian culture heritage site. Culture Minister Bogdan Gheorghiu said on Tuesday in Sinaia, that the Peles Museum is an emblematic Romanian culture heritage site, pointing out that it is the museum that draws the highest revenues in the country. "It was very important to open the Peles Museum. (...) The Peles Museum (...) lives exclusively from its own revenues. It draws the highest museum revenues in the country. To give you an idea, in normal times the Peles Museum collects annually over 11 million lei, compared to the Village Museum in Bucharest, which collects 3 million lei, 3 million and a half, or the Antipa Museum in Bucharest, which collects somewhere over 4 million lei annually. By number of visitors, it is the most visited museum among museums in enclosed spaces because, whereas the Village Museum has the highest number of visitors, at over 600,000 per year, it is an open-air museum, while the Peles Museum draws in 400,000 visitors per year, followed by Antipa with over 300,000 (...) It is an emblematic Romanian culture heritage site, emblematic of what the Romanian culture is, and re-opening it was important," said Gheorghiu. The minister of culture took a trip to the Peles Museum, which reopened to visitors on Tuesday. The event was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan and Director of the Royal House of Romania Ion Tuca. Turcan said the Peles Museum is a piece of heritage of "exceptional" value that deserves to be a "magnet" for everything that means returning to a normal cultural life in Romania. "The Peles Museum is a heritage piece for Romanian culture. This piece of exceptional value deserves to be a magnet for everything that means returning to the ordinary cultural life of Romania. It has the highest income from ticket receipts, at the same time it is at the top of visitors among museums in Romania and we want it to once again re-open to become a centre of tourist attraction for Sinaia and a reason to rekindle (...) the appetite for cultural life throughout the country," said Turcan. AGERPRES (RO - author: Anamaria Constantin, editor: George Onea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]