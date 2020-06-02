 
ForMin Aurescu meets UK Ambassador, discusses new Strategic Partnership Romania-UK
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Tuesday had a meeting with the Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Romania, Andrew Noble, on which occasion the Romanian official talked about the "firm desire to launch and set into motion the new revised bilateral Strategic Partnership adjusted to the new European realities and the withdrawal of UK from the European Union," reads a press release of the MAE sent to AGERPRES. During the meeting, the two interlocutors tackled the current stage of negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom on the future comprehensive partnership agreement. Moreover, the Romanian official approached the situation of the Romanian seasonal workers who were already in the UK before the COVID-19 crisis underscoring how important it is to observe the social protection, safety and health requirements, especially in the context of the pandemic, and also the need for the British authorities to take the necessary measures in this respect. In this context, Ambassador Noble assured the Romanian side that the British authorities do pay attention to this topic and take all the necessary measures to ensure the observance of the contractual conditions of the Romanian employees, namely the safety and health requirements, underscoring at the same time the latter's significant contribution to the British economy. According to the MAE, the Romanian Minister addressed a message of solidarity in managing the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 in the United Kingdom. He evoked the valuable contribution of the Romanian medical and social assistance personnel in fighting the virus in the frontline, in the UK. Moreover, discussions highlighted the special potential that the Romanian community in the United Kingdom may have in the further development of the bilateral relations between the two countries. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
