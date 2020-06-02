ForMin Aurescu meets German ambassador to discuss seasonal workers, upcoming EU Council German presidency

ForMin Aurescu meets German ambassador to discuss seasonal workers, upcoming EU Council German presidency. Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Tuesday met German ambassador in Bucharest Cord Meier-Klodt to discuss the situation of seasonal workers and the upcoming German presidency of the EU Council. According to a press statement released by the Foreign Ministry (MAE), Aurescu reiterated "the priority attention Romania has been paying to the situation of seasonal Romanian citizens or residents of Germany voicing the constant concern of the Romanian authorities with their rights being observed and adequate working conditions being secured especially in the context of the novel coronavirus." The minister welcomed the modification of the German legislative framework, which will offer "more" labour, social and health protection to workers in the meat industry and showed interest in maintaining a constant and open dialogue to jointly identify the best solutions for Romanian citizens who work in Germany. An agreement was reached to treat with "utmost" priority, through concerted approaches, the issue of seasonal workers and Romanian residents in Germany. Aurescu welcomed the priorities of the future six-month German presidency of the EU Council, which will begin on July 1, highlighting the complexity of the European agenda moving forward and assuring the German side of Romania's full support in carrying out this mandate, "with the aim of advancing and consolidating the European design." At the same time, there was an exchange of opinions on the recent developments in the epidemiological crisis in Romania and Germany and the relaxation measures envisaged in the next period. The two officials expressed interest in resuming this year's dynamic political-diplomatic agenda as soon as conditions allow. During the meeting there was also an exchange of views on developments in the Republic of Moldova. Aurescu mentioned Romania's substantial support to Moldovan citizens in combating the coronavirus pandemic and said that Romania "will continue to support efforts to advance the European course of the Republic of Moldova, the only one able to respond to the interests of this country's citizens." Aurescu and Meier-Klodt agreed to continue the dialogue and coordination between the two parties on developments in Moldova, including under the German presidency of the EU Council, with the aim of encouraging reforms necessary for EU rapprochement and full respect for democratic values and the values of the rule of law. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Dental Equipment Wholesaler Dentotal Protect Triples Its Operational Capacity In Chitila Dental supplies and equipment wholesaler Dentotal Protect said it had tripled its operational capacity after moving its logistics activity to a warehouse located within Eli Park business project developed by the company Element Development in the Chitila-Buftea area, four kilometers off the (...)



Anodin Assets Sells 9% In Prebet Aiud, Reaches 16.1% Holding; Acord Construct Alt Most Likely The Buyer Prebet Aiud (PREB.RO), a manufacturer of precast products made of reinforced and prestressed concrete, said in a stock market announcement Wednesday that Anodin Assets, a company held by Ileana Motoc, had reached an ownership of 16.1% after selling a stake of 9% in the company on May 29, (...)



Romanian city listed among safest post-coronavirus travel spots in Europe The city of Sibiu, in Romania’s Transylvania region, is one of the safest places in Europe for travel and tourism post-coronavirus, according to a list compiled by the European Best Destinations Organization (EBD) quoted by Forbes, News.ro reported. The list includes 20 destinations least (...)



Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania reaches 19,669 The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed by tests in Romania reached 19,669 on Wednesday, June 3, according to the official daily report released at 13:00. A total of 152 people tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours (up from 119 reported the day before). (...)



Study: 20% of the population in Romania's biggest COVID-19 hotspot developed immunity to the new coronavirus About 16,500 people (or 20% of the population) in the city of Suceava, the biggest coronavirus hotspot in Romania, have developed immunity to COVID-19, according to a study by private healthcare group MedLife. The share of people who have developed COVID-19 antibodies varies significantly from (...)



Eurolife Asigurari Romania Changes Name To Eurolife FFH Eurolife Asigurari Romania is changing its name to Eurolife FFH, with the new brand and logo reflecting the affiliation to the international financial holding Fairfax Holding Limited.



(P) Cambridge School: First-Rate Excellence in Secondary University preparation and admissions are aspects of a student’s education begun on that very first day of EYFS-Kindergarten. While the results and success are experienced in Key Stage 5, the work is ongoing and increasingly demanding from a very early age and requires the support and dedication (...)

