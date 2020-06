4.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Buzau county

4.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Buzau county. The National Earth Physics Research and Development Institute (INCDFP) has reviewed data of an earthquake that hit the Vrancea seismic area on Tuesday afternoon at 14:12hrs local time, downgrading its magnitude from 4.8 at 4.4 on the Richter scale. The earthquake occurred, according to the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]