Bittnet Becomes First IT Firm To Enter Bucharest Stock Exchange’s Regulated Market 5 Years After Listing On AeRO.

Shares of Bittnet Systems (BNET.RO), a local integrator of IT&C solutions, will start trading on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on June 3, 2020, five years after the listing on the AeRO market of the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. (...)