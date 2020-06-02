Romania Central Bank Expects Significant Economic Downturn In 2020, Similar To 2009 Level

Romania's central bank said the average dynamics of the real GDP will see a significant negative value, close to the level registered during the economic crisis of 2009. The bank released no figures for 2020, but in 2009, Romania's economy plunged 7%, after growing 8% in 2008.