June 2, 2020

Painter Vladimir Zamfirescu has died at 84
Painter Vladimir Zamfirescu has died on Monday evening, aged 84. He will be buried on Thursday at the Bellu Catholic Cemetery. "The National Museum of Romanian Literature (MNLR) with great sadness announces the demise on June 1, 2020, of painter Vladimir Zamfirescu, a great personality of the Romanian and European contemporary art," reads a post on the MNLR Website. The Romanian Visual Artists' Union informed that the body will be brought to the Bellu Catholic Cemetery on Tuesday evening, with the funeral ceremony to take place on Thursday. Vladimir Zamfirescu's works can be found in private art collections and famous art museums in France, England (Tate Gallery in London), Italy, Germany, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Portugal, Greece, Russia (the Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts), Iran, Turkey, Poland, USA. Some of his works can also be found in royal collections, in the great pinacothecas of the world and in the art collections of some heads of state - of Norway, Denmark, Italy, China, Bulgaria, as well as in the Collection of Contemporary Art of the Vatican Museum. He received numerous distinctions and awards, among which: in 1971 - the Award of the International Triennial of Graphic Arts in Sofia, in 1980 - the Scholarship of the Royal Swedish Academy, in 1982 - the Fellowship of the Italian Academy of Fine Art, in 1982 - the Raffael Medal of the Caravaggio Academy, Rome, in 1982 - the Prize of the Jury of the Romanian Visual Artists' Union, in 2003 - the National Order of the Faithful Service, in rank of Knight, in 2006 - the title of Honoris Causa Doctor of the Art University in Cluj, the title of Honoris Causa Professor of the Bucharest University of Art, and the "Nicolae Grigorescu" Excellence Prize of the Romanian Business Owners Union. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

