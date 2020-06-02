 
Romaniapress.com

June 2, 2020

ForMin Aurescu and Israeli counterpart discuss joint meeting of the two gov'ts
Jun 2, 2020

ForMin Aurescu and Israeli counterpart discuss joint meeting of the two gov'ts.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Tuesday had a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Gabriel Ashkenazi, with whom he discussed the Peace Process in the Middle East and also about the organisation next year of a joint meeting of the two governments. "The two high officials agreed on the need for organising, preferably in the first half of next year, of the third joint meeting of the two governments," showed a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES. According to this source, the two ministers hailed the "excellent" stage of the Romanian-Israeli relations "based on a rich relation with strategic valences," strengthened during the more than seven decades of uninterrupted diplomatic relations and voiced their special appreciation for the Romanian community in Israel. The Romanian Minister reiterated the constant support of Romania in strengthening the relation and dialogue between Israel and the EU, including with respect to the Peace Process in the Middle East. Moreover, the two high officials had an exchange of opinions on topics of common interest for the region, with an emphasis on the Peace Process in the Middle East and the dynamics of the security aspects. In this context, Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated Romania's support for a sustainable solution generated by the Peace Process, based on the solution of the two states, Israel and Palestine, which need to coexist in peace and security, with this being the single viable solution to both parties' aspirations. He showed that Romania has constantly rejected, including at the EU level, such unilateral acts, while supporting in exchange both parties' commitment to a constructive dialogue with the resumption of the direct negotiations between the two parties involved, in identifying a sustainable solution," MAE also underscored. According to the press release, "the Israeli Minister of Exterior voiced his appreciation for the balanced and moderate position of Romania in this file." MAE also informs that Minister Bogdan Aurescu invited his counterpart to visit Romania as soon as possible, the latter accepting the invitation. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
