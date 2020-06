Eurobonds push up Romania’s official reserves at end-May

Eurobonds push up Romania's official reserves at end-May. The foreign exchange reserves held by Romania's National Bank (BNR) rose by 7.5% or nearly EUR 2.5 billion in May, to EUR 35.65 bln at the end of the month. Forex inflows hit EUR 8.0 bln in the month, out of which EUR 3.3 bln stands for the Eurobond issue. Transfers from the European Union's