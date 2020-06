Romania's Govt. ponders setting up EUR 300 mln investment fund

Romania's Govt. ponders setting up EUR 300 mln investment fund. Romania's prime minister Ludovic Orban, speaking at Digi24 TV on June 1, outlined three measures aimed at supporting economic recovery. One of them is a EUR 300 million investment fund that the Government will capitalize, launch, float, and later let it finance itself. PM Orban argued against (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]