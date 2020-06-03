Health Ministry to launch this month a national study to determine spread of COVID-19 in Romania

Almost 30,000 people will be tested in a seroprevalence study to be carried out in Romania between June and September 2020. The Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, June 2, that it has finalized the order approving this study. The study is meant to determine how the new coronavirus has spread (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]