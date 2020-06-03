Romanian SocDems want to block the sale of state-owned companies for two years



Romania’s Social Democratic Party (PSD), the biggest party by number of seats in the Parliament, plans to block the sale of stakes in state-owned companies for two years. The Senate has already passed a bill promoted by PSD with this purpose, Hotnews.ro reported. The Chamber of Deputies has the (...)