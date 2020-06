Swedish group builds another plastic parts factory in Romania

Swedish group builds another plastic parts factory in Romania. Swedish group Rosti has rented 11,300 sqm of industrial spaces near Ploiesti in southern Romania for a new plastics parts factory for the automotive industry. The project will be completed in 2021. At the end of last year, Rosti announced plans to increase its production capacity in Romania, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]