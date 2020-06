Continental begins EUR 33 mln expansion of its Romanian R&D centre

Continental begins EUR 33 mln expansion of its Romanian R&D centre. German group Continental, the largest manufacturer of automotive components in Romania, started the EUR 33 million expansion of its research and development center in Timisoara, in the western part of the country. The building, which will have a total area of over 26,000 sqm, has been designed (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]