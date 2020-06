De’Longhi Seeks to Hire 293 People for Its Espresso Machine Plant in Cluj

De’Longhi Seeks to Hire 293 People for Its Espresso Machine Plant in Cluj. Home appliances manufacturer De’Longhi, the largest exporter in the Cluj County, is currently looking to hire 293 people for its espresso factory in Jucu, near Cluj-Napoca, according to the county employment agency AJOFM website. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]