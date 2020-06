New Leader in Pharmaceutical Wholesale, As Fildas Trading Overtakes Mediplus by Revenue

New Leader in Pharmaceutical Wholesale, As Fildas Trading Overtakes Mediplus by Revenue. Pharmaceutical wholesale, an over RON30 billion market in Romania, has a new leader – Fildas Trading, which beat Mediplus by sales, ZF has found from Finance Ministry data and from the data supplied by companies. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]