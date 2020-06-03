Romanian city listed among safest post-coronavirus travel spots in EuropeThe city of Sibiu, in Romania’s Transylvania region, is one of the safest places in Europe for travel and tourism post-coronavirus, according to a list compiled by the European Best Destinations Organization (EBD) quoted by Forbes, News.ro reported. The list includes 20 destinations least (...)
Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania reaches 19,669The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed by tests in Romania reached 19,669 on Wednesday, June 3, according to the official daily report released at 13:00. A total of 152 people tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours (up from 119 reported the day before). (...)
(P) Cambridge School: First-Rate Excellence in SecondaryUniversity preparation and admissions are aspects of a student’s education begun on that very first day of EYFS-Kindergarten. While the results and success are experienced in Key Stage 5, the work is ongoing and increasingly demanding from a very early age and requires the support and dedication (...)