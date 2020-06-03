Bucharest is kneeling by Washington, Romania throws away $ 1 billion, cooperation with China is frozen (II)

Bucharest is kneeling by Washington, Romania throws away $ 1 billion, cooperation with China is frozen (II). By Constantin Radut The story of the completion of the two nuclear reactors 3 and 4 at Cernavoda begins many years ago. The development of new nuclear units in Romania has been discussed since 2003. The feasibility study conducted by Deloitte & Touche and submitted to the Board of Directors (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]