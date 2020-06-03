Special concert dedicated to Romanian frontline workers in the UK will be streamed online this Thursday



A special concert dedicated to the Romanian frontline workers in the UK will be streamed online on Thursday, June 4, on the Facebook pages and Youtube channels of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in London and the Romanian Embassy in the UK. The concert "will be played live in 1 Belgrave (...)