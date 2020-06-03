Romanian carmaker Dacia sends 1,100 employees into technical unemployment due to lack of orders

Dacia decided to send 1,100 employees at its factory in Mioveni, near Pitesti, into technical unemployment between June 2 and June 30, due to lack of orders, local Mediafax reported. The factory, which employs about 15,000 people, resumed activity in early May, after being closed for more than (...)