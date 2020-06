McDonald's restaurants reach record sales and profits in Romania

McDonald's restaurants reach record sales and profits in Romania. Premier Restaurants, the company that operates the McDonald's fast-food restaurant chain in Romania, recorded a turnover of RON 927 mln (EUR 195 mln) in 2019, up by 21% compared to the previous year. The net profit went up by 40%, to RON 123 mln (EUR 25.9 mln), according to official financial (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]