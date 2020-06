Orange Romania doubles net profit

Orange Romania doubles net profit. Orange Romania, the local subsidiary of French telecom group Orange, doubled its net profit in 2019 compared to 2018 while its business advanced by only 1.4%. Orange reported a turnover of RON 5.83 bln (EUR 1.23 bln) in 2019 and a net profit of RON 385 mln (EUR 81 mln). In 2018, the company’s (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]