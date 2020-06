Government Paid RON2.8B for 1.8M Furloughed Employees by End-May

Government Paid RON2.8B for 1.8M Furloughed Employees by End-May. Romania's labor ministry paid approximately RON2.8 billion by the end of May to cover the wages of approximately 1.8 million furloughed employees, minister Violeta Alexandru said Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]