Toy Retailer Jumbo Sales Up 27% to RON721M in 2019

Toy Retailer Jumbo Sales Up 27% to RON721M in 2019. Greek-held toy retailer Jumbo, which arrived in Romania in 2013, posted RON721 million sales in the country in 2019, an increase of 27% on the previous year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]