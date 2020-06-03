Study: 20% of the population in Romania’s biggest COVID-19 hotspot developed immunity to the new coronavirus



About 16,500 people (or 20% of the population) in the city of Suceava, the biggest coronavirus hotspot in Romania, have developed immunity to COVID-19, according to a study by private healthcare group MedLife. The share of people who have developed COVID-19 antibodies varies significantly from (...)