Romanian city listed among safest post-coronavirus travel spots in Europe
Jun 3, 2020
Romanian city listed among safest post-coronavirus travel spots in Europe.
The city of Sibiu, in Romania’s Transylvania region, is one of the safest places in Europe for travel and tourism post-coronavirus, according to a list compiled by the European Best Destinations Organization (EBD) quoted by Forbes, News.ro reported. The list includes 20 destinations least (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]