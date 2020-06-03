Anodin Assets Sells 9% In Prebet Aiud, Reaches 16.1% Holding; Acord Construct Alt Most Likely The Buyer

Anodin Assets Sells 9% In Prebet Aiud, Reaches 16.1% Holding; Acord Construct Alt Most Likely The Buyer. Prebet Aiud (PREB.RO), a manufacturer of precast products made of reinforced and prestressed concrete, said in a stock market announcement Wednesday that Anodin Assets, a company held by Ileana Motoc, had reached an ownership of 16.1% after selling a stake of 9% in the company on May 29, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]