Dental Equipment Wholesaler Dentotal Protect Triples Its Operational Capacity In Chitila

Dental Equipment Wholesaler Dentotal Protect Triples Its Operational Capacity In Chitila. Dental supplies and equipment wholesaler Dentotal Protect said it had tripled its operational capacity after moving its logistics activity to a warehouse located within Eli Park business project developed by the company Element Development in the Chitila-Buftea area, four kilometers off the