CCR: Locally elected mandate extension, only through organic law adopted by parliament

CCR: Locally elected mandate extension, only through organic law adopted by parliament. The local public administration authorities mandates can be extended only through an organic law adopted by Parliament and not through Government Emergency Ordinances (OUG), the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) established after admitting the notifications formulated by 73 deputies and by (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]