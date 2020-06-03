CCIR announces 2.87 billion euros investment project at Romexpo Exhibition Centre

CCIR announces 2.87 billion euros investment project at Romexpo Exhibition Centre. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR) and the company Iulius propose a large project in the area of the exhibition centre Romexpo, the value of the investment being estimated at 2.87 billion euros, a release by the CCIR informs. “Based on a unique mixed-use concept, which (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]