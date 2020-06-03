GCS: Total number of the Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus increases to 19,669



The total number of the Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus increased to 19,669, as another 152 people have been found positive to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Wednesday. Of the people confirmed infected, 13,800 were declared cured (...)