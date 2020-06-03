 
Romaniapress.com

June 3, 2020

Telekom Romania offers free and unlimited connectivity to students and teachers of the school in Găinești
Jun 3, 2020

Telekom Romania offers free and unlimited connectivity to students and teachers of the school in Găinești.

Telekom Romania continues its mission to keep “Romania Connected” and offers unlimited free connectivity and WiFi equipment to 172 students and teachers of the general school from Găinești village, Slatina commune (Suceava county), a press release issued by the company informs. Telekom has joined (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Nordis Group Sees 50% Higher Sales YoY In March-May 2020 Nordis Group, a real estate developer specialized in the construction of luxury properties, registered 47% higher sales year-on-year in March-May 2020, for the Nordis Mamaia 5***** mixed-use compound, which comprises a five-star hotel and residential apartments located in the northern area of (...)

100 years since the Trianon Treaty: National History Museum inaugurates online exhibition " Romania at the Paris Peace Conference" The exhibition “Trianon 100. Romania at the Paris Peace Conference”, a complex project comprising hundreds of vintage documents and photographs, will be available online starting on Thursday at www.mnir.ro and www. mvu.ro, at the “Trianon 100” section, the National Museum of History said in a (...)

FinMin Citu: IMM Invest programme works very well, over 3000 companies took funds Minister of Public Finance Florin Citu on Thursday stated that the IMM Invest programme (SMEs Invest) works very well and 3,083 companies took funds until now. “We have eliminated several barriers a couple of weeks ago, we have approved an emergency ordinance and today we have the Government (...)

Finance Minister: Over 3,083 Firms In Romania Got Funding Via IMM Invest; Loans Granted Amount To RON2.45B Romanian finance minister Florin Citu said Thursday that over 3,000 entrepreneurial companies in Romania had received financing through the IMM Invest government program.

McDonald's Opens New Restaurant In Bucharest In RON5M Investment; Reaches 85 Units In Romania Premier Restaurants Romania, which operates McDonald’s restaurant chain in Romania, has recently inaugurated a restaurant in Bucharest’s Piata Progresul area, following an investment estimated at RON5 million, reaching 85 units in (...)

GCS announces new cases of coronavirus infections in Romania, total number reaches 19,907 Another 238 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus were recorded in Romania since the last informative bulletin, the total number of infections reaching 19,907 cases, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced, on Thursday. Of the persons confirmed positive, 13,919 were (...)

Eurostat: Retail Trade Volume Down 11.7% On Month In April In The EU Amid Covid-19 Restrictions In April 2020, the COVID-19 containment measures widely introduced by Member States again had a significant impact on retail trade, as the seasonally adjusted volume of retail trade decreased by 11.7% in the euro area and by 11.1% in the EU, compared with March 2020, according to estimates from (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |