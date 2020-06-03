Telekom Romania offers free and unlimited connectivity to students and teachers of the school in Găinești



Telekom Romania offers free and unlimited connectivity to students and teachers of the school in Găinești.

Telekom Romania continues its mission to keep “Romania Connected” and offers unlimited free connectivity and WiFi equipment to 172 students and teachers of the general school from Găinești village, Slatina commune (Suceava county), a press release issued by the company informs. Telekom has joined (...)