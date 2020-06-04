RO President says Govt. would come up with a bill to “repair justice laws”



Romania's president, Klaus Iohannis, announced on Wednesday, June 3, that the Government would come up in the next period with a bill to amend the laws of justice and "repair what the Social Democrats have destroyed." "The Social Democrats tried to suppress justice," Iohannis said at the end (...)