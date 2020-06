RO state electricity supplier seeks partners to bid for CEZ assets

RO state electricity supplier seeks partners to bid for CEZ assets. The management of Romanian state-controlled electricity distribution company Electrica has notified its shareholders that it plans to bid for the local assets put up for sale by the Czech utility group CEZ. Electrica wants to team up with SAPE - the state's Energy Management Company, and with (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]