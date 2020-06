Romania’s ILO unemployment rises to 2.5-year high

Romania’s ILO unemployment rises to 2.5-year high. The ILO unemployment rate in Romania, in seasonally adjusted terms, rose to 4.8% in April, the highest level in 2.5 years, the statistics office INS reported. The ILO unemployment rate increased by 0.9 pp compared to April 2019. The indicator could further rise in May and, particularly, in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]