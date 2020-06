Retailer Profi Sales Rise 23% to Over RON7B in 2019

Retailer Profi Sales Rise 23% to Over RON7B in 2019. Grocery retailer Profi, which has more than 1,200 small format stores, posted growth of 23% in sales to RON7.2 billion last year, as a result of both expansion and a like-for-like increase, its officials say. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]