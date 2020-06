Vodafone Romania offers 16 weeks of parental leave for its employees

Vodafone Romania is happy to announce the introduction of 16 weeks long, fully paid parental leaves. The new policy is available since April 1, 2020 and addresses all employees who are becoming biological fathers, as well as all employees becoming adoptive parents, regardless of the number of