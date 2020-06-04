Coronavirus in Romania: President says more restrictions will be lifted, warns virus is still out there
Jun 4, 2020
Coronavirus in Romania: President says more restrictions will be lifted, warns virus is still out there.
More restrictions introduced because of the coronavirus pandemic will be lifted, president Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, June 3. The president also warned that the virus is still out there and insisted on the importance of social distancing and wearing a mask to avoid losing control over (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]