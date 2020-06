Romania Retail Sales Drop 20% on Month in April

Romania Retail Sales Drop 20% on Month in April. Retail sales in Romania dropped 20% in April compared with March and with April 2019, as retail fuel sales dropped by more than 30% and non-food item sales dropped by more than 20% as the country was in lockdown, data from the country’s statistics institute showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]