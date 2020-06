Contemporary art museum in Bucharest reopens next week

Contemporary art museum in Bucharest reopens next week. The National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC) will reopen on June 10 with a new exhibition season. Visitors will be able to see several exhibitions inside but also attend performative events held outdoors, in front of the museum. The opening event has as a theme ‘Art as social endearment.’ (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]