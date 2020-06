Norofert Corporate Bonds Start Trading on Bucharest Stock Exchange Friday

Norofert Corporate Bonds Start Trading on Bucharest Stock Exchange Friday. Corporate bonds issued by organic fertilizer producer Norofert will start trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange's Multilateral Trading System (MTS) on Friday, June 5 under the ticker symbol NRF25, the capital market operator said