Daily coronavirus cases jump to 238 in Romania

Daily coronavirus cases jump to 238 in Romania. Romania recorded 238 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 19,907 on Thursday, June 4, at 13:00, the authorities announced. It is the highest number of daily cases since May 16, when 267 daily cases were reported. Since then, the number of daily cases was generally (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]