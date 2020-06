Imobiliare.ro: Apartment Prices Drop In May 2020 In Four Out Of Six Romanian Regional Centers



Apartment prices decreased in May 2020, in four out of six regional centers in Romania, including capital Bucharest and the city of Cluj-Napoca, compared with April 2020 when the downward trend of apartment prices was felt only in the city of (...)