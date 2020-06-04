Eurostat: Retail Trade Volume Down 11.7% On Month In April In The EU Amid Covid-19 Restrictions
In April 2020, the COVID-19 containment measures widely introduced by Member States again had a significant impact on retail trade, as the seasonally adjusted volume of retail trade decreased by 11.7% in the euro area and by 11.1% in the EU, compared with March 2020, according to estimates from (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]