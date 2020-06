Finance Minister: Over 3,083 Firms In Romania Got Funding Via IMM Invest; Loans Granted Amount To RON2.45B

Finance Minister: Over 3,083 Firms In Romania Got Funding Via IMM Invest; Loans Granted Amount To RON2.45B. Romanian finance minister Florin Citu said Thursday that over 3,000 entrepreneurial companies in Romania had received financing through the IMM Invest government program. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]